After Parth Samthaan, news of another member of the Balaji Telefilms family having tested positive for COVID-19 has come out. Tanusri Dasgupta, the Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms fell prey to the dreaded pandemic last week. She was on home quarantine earlier, but on July 4, was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, as she required oxygen support. Tanusri's mother was first diagnosed with Coronavirus, and she did not need hospitalisation as she had shown mild symptoms. However, that was not the case with Tanusri. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

"I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery," she revealed. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani Among Others Pray For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor's Quick Recovery.

"I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon," Tanusri added.We wish Tanusri a speedy recovery and hope she and her family gets better soon.

