Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television. The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls' show "Into The Wild" featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India. Into the Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty – Celebs Who Made Cameos in the Episode and How They Motivated Akshay!

The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year. Akshay Kumar Special Into the Wild With Bear Grylls Episode: Crossing Croc-Filled River to Drinking Elephant Poo Tea, 5 Stunts We Get to See Sooryavanshi Star Do (SPOILERS).

Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll's show.

