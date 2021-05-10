Actress Akshita Mudgal strongly believes women should continue to retain financial independence even when they are in a relationship. Akshita is seen in the show Ishk Par Zor Nahi, which throws light on a woman's place in society and also talks of the choices and rights women have. The actress says that being in charge of one's finances gives a woman the choice to walk out of a relationship if it isn't working out. Supreme Court Bar Association Thanks Raveena Tandon for Sending 9 Oxygen Cylinders to Them in Delhi Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"I am a firm believer of the fact that financial independence is critical to keep the relationship on an even level. Being financially independent also gives you the confidence to move out if at all the marriage is not working. Moreover, it stops us from being completely dependent on our partner for our personal or household needs," she says. The Last Hour: Shahana Goswami Says She Is Thrilled To Play a Police Officer in the Upcoming Amazon Prime Video's Series.

She adds: "Being financially independent brings with it a sense of accomplishment and helps in building a healthy morale. It essentially empowers women further, enabling them to make their own decisions and calling the shots the way they seem fit." Ishk Par Zor Nahi airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).