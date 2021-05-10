Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has thanked actress Raveena Tandon for sending 9 oxygen cylinders to the SCBA amid rise of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. SCBA further added, "the death of 90 lawyers over the last few days has been distressing and shocking."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

