Actress Shahana Goswami was thrilled to play a police officer in the upcoming web series The Last Hour. Among other things, she got to hold a real gun for the first time. "When I read the script, it felt like I was reading a thriller book that I couldn't put down. The Last Hour Trailer: A Mysterious Secret Drives the Intrigue in Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen’s Supernatural Crime Series (Watch Video).

I really liked how something as complex as shamanic traditions was weaved in, in a beautiful and subtle way. I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career. So when I was offered the part, that was a big draw for me as well. I hadn't ever held a gun and got to hold a real gun! This show gave me the opportunity to tick that off the list," Shahana said. The Last Hour Teaser: Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen’s Mystery Series To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From May 14 (Watch Video).

The story follows officers Arup Singh (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Lipika Bora (played by Shahana) as they try to uncover mysterious deaths with the help of a Shaman (played by Karma Takapa). The web series releases on Amazon Prime Video from May 14.

