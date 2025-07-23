The magic of Indian television’s most loved daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is returning to screens but this time with a refreshing blend of nostalgia and new-age drama. While OG leads Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their legendary roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, the upcoming season introduces a fresh batch of actors who are ready to take the Virani legacy forward. The show premieres on Star Plus on July 29, 2025 at 10:30 PM and will also stream on OTT JioCinema’s platform. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Offers Prayers on First Sawan Somvar of 2025 Ahead of Iconic TV Show Comeback As Tulsi Virani (View Post)

Meet New Generation Cast of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Watch

Fresh Chapter Begins With the New Faces

After the official announcement of the reboot, fan excitement skyrocketed. But apart from the return of old favourites like Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand, it’s the new cast that’s getting major attention. Let’s meet the young stars who will bring new energy and twists to this much-loved serial.

Shagun Sharma As Pari Virani

Known for her roles in Yeh Hain Chahatein, Ishk Par Zor Nahi and Harphoul Mohini, Shagun Sharma steps into the role of Pari Virani, the daughter of Tulsi and Mihir. Fans may recall Shagun from her lead role in Sasural Genda Phool 2, but in Kyunki 2, she brings a fresh dimension to the Virani household.‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Makes Comeback As Tulsi Virani, Calls It a Return to a Story That Redefined Indian TV.

Rohit Suchanti As Angad Virani

Popular for his work in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Bhagya Lakshmi, Rohit Suchanti will play Angad Virani, the elder son of Mihir and Tulsi and brother to Pari. Rohit is no stranger to the spotlight—having participated in Bigg Boss 12 and earned a loyal fan base.‘I Hope This Reboot Brings That Magic Back’, Says Anita Hassanandani on ‘Kyunki SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, Praises the Show’s Legacy.

Aman Gandhi As Hrithik Virani

Previously seen in Naagin and Bhagya Lakshmi, Aman Gandhi plays the youngest Virani sibling, Hrithik. Interestingly, Aman and Rohit were co-stars in Bhagya Lakshmi, and their on-screen chemistry as brothers will now be seen in a brand-new setting. Hrithik’s character might have a romantic arc with Anandi Patel, another new character introduced in the reboot.Karan Johar Says ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Changed Indian Television Forever As Iconic Show Returns With Season 2 Featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay (View Post)

New Family, New Twists

Apart from the Viranis, Kyunki 2 also brings in a brand-new family- the Patels, who are likely to be interconnected with the Viranis through love and drama. Tanisha Mehta will play Vrinda Patel, who is reportedly paired opposite Angad Virani. Tanisha is already popular among TV fans and her character is expected to bring a modern twist to the love story. Ankit Bhatia takes on the role of Vardaan Patel, who might be seen opposite Pari. Though nothing is confirmed yet, his chemistry with Shagun Sharma could become a major highlight of the series. Prachi Singh, known for her energetic screen presence, will be seen as Anandi Patel. She is speculated to be Hrithik Virani’s love interest, completing a triangle of new-age romantic plots in the show. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Season 2: First Promo Featuring Smriti Irani As Tulsi Virani Rekindles TV Nostalgia (Watch Video)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

The Return of the OGs

While the spotlight is on the new generation, fans can’t help but celebrate the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. Their chemistry as Tulsi and Mihir once defined Indian television, and their comeback has brought a wave of nostalgia. Other original cast members like Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Sandeep Baswana, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Rakshanda Khan will also be seen in the show, giving long-time fans plenty to look forward to. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Season 2: Delnaaz Irani Expresses Excitement Over Return of Smriti Irani’s Popular TV Show on Star Plus, Urges for ‘Yes Boss!’ Comeback.

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Releasing Date

With a perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh energy, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promises to be an exciting watch for both old fans and a new generation of viewers. The Virani saga is all set to continue with new faces, old emotions and endless drama. Premiering on Star Plus on July 29, 2025 at 10:30 PM and will also stream on OTT JioCinema.

