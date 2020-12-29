Actress Sonnalli Seygall has joined the cast of Sunny Leone-starrer Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Sharing photos with Sunny and Vikram on Instagram, Sonnalli posted: "So excited to be part of #Anamika with @sunnyleone and directed by @vikrampbhatt." Anamika is an action series, which will have 10 episodes. The web series is being shot in Mumbai. Anamika: Sunny Leone Begins Filming for Vikram Bhatt’s Action-Packed Web Show in Mumbai

"Sonnalli joining the cast is going to be a very interesting thing for the web series. She plays a very crucial part in 'Anamika'. We have already started shooting her schedule," said Vikram. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Celebrate Christmas 2020 With a Cute Dance, and a Cuter Kiss! (Watch Video)

"She is going to be a trained assassin who is hired to kill Sunny," he revealed about Sonnalli's character.

