The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted interim bail to Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, in connection with an alleged ₹30 crore fraud case. The decision follows a legal challenge by the couple against a Rajasthan High Court order that had previously denied them relief. ‘Raaz’ and ‘Ghulam’ Director Vikram Bhatt and Wife Shwetambari Sent to Judicial Custody in INR 30 Crore Fraud Case; Court Rejects Interim Bail Plea – Details Inside.

Supreme Court Orders Release of Vikram Bhatt and His Wife Shwetambari Bhatt

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ordered the immediate release of the couple from Udaipur jail. The court directed them to furnish bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Judicial Observations

During the proceedings, the bench expressed reservations regarding the use of criminal litigation to resolve financial disputes. Justice Bagchi questioned the prosecution’s stance, asking whether the criminal justice system was being utilised as a tool for debt recovery.

“You cannot use these cases to recover money,” the bench remarked while issuing notice to the State of Rajasthan. The court has also impleaded the complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia, as a party to the proceedings to hear his response.

The defence, led by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the dispute was essentially civil in nature. Rohatgi contended that the conflict stemmed from a film project that failed to succeed commercially, stating, "Both movies flopped. It is not my fault. You cannot put a director and his wife in jail for this."

The Allegations

The case originated from a complaint filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. Murdia alleged that he was defrauded after investing approximately INR 30 crore into a film production deal. According to the FIR filed in Udaipur, the project included a proposed biopic of Murdia's late wife and other ventures.

The complainant alleged that the funds were misappropriated through the generation of fraudulent invoices and payments to non-existent vendors. Following these allegations, the Rajasthan Police arrested Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt in Mumbai on December 7, 2025, and subsequently moved them to Udaipur.

Legal Timeline and Next Steps

The Bhatts had been in judicial custody since December 2025. Their move to the Supreme Court came after the Jodhpur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court dismissed their bail applications on January 31, 2026, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the potential risk of influencing witnesses. Vikram Bhatt and Wife Booked in INR 30-Crore Fraud Case Linked to Biopic Project; Filmmaker Denies Allegations, Claims Police Misled With Forged Documents.

While the Supreme Court has granted interim relief, the matter remains sub-judice. The court is scheduled to conduct a further hearing on the case on February 19, 2026, to review the state's response and determine the conditions for permanent bail.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

