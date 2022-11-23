Twelve excellent episodes later, Andor has ended its first season with a satisfying outing that has me extremely excited for where the series might head next. Picking up right with Cassian going back to Ferrix for Maarva’s funeral, while trying to save Bix as well. On the other hand, you have Mon Mothma too who tries to handle her own accounts and has to make a decision that will surely have her questioning herself. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The ending for season one really sets the center stage for how the next season will lead into Rogue One. The post-credits scene as well, while a really short one, has thematic resonance with Cassian’s eventual fate and makes for a hard-hitting ending that really sticks with you. So, lets dive deep into the ending of Andor Season One and see how it sets up the next season.

The Ending

There it is. #Andor is the best that Star Wars has ever been. I can't think of any other piece of media that has so thoroughly and dramatically shattered my expectations. I really didn't believe that Star Wars was capable of this kind of storytelling, so happy to be so wrong. pic.twitter.com/0QpPMnkZDN — The Templin Institute (@TemplinEdu) November 23, 2022

The season ends on a cliffhanger that sees Cassian drop off Bix safely to Brasso and tells them to leave the planet while he has some business. Knowing that Luthen is there and spared his life, Cassian goes to his ship and has a confrontation with him as the episode cuts to the credits. The most important part here is that Luthen did spare Andor.

The entire season was building up to him killing Cassian, however, after Maarva’s speech he seemed to have a change of heart. Perhaps realising that he needs everyone he can get, maybe in the next season we can see Luthen recruit Cassian into his cause which puts him on a path of meeting the rebels.

We know that season two is going to be a collection of arcs through twelve episodes that will tie into Rogue One, and perhaps this might be the way to go. Andor still hasn’t met any of the rebels, and just wants to do the right thing.

There is also the plotline with Mon Mothma. In her effective case of pursuit, she goes along with making her daughter meet Davo Sculdun’s son. We also see her driver give a note of her talking to Perrin about his gambling to the ISB, however it looks like she might be setting up Perrin over here. Dedra also gets saved by Syril, and perhaps maybe in the next season we might see him get his old job back.

The Post-Credits

When in the prison, Andor was seen making parts for an unknown Empire project. While there were doubts about what it was, the scene here confirms the fact that Cassian basically helped build the Death Star. What’s so sad about it is that Cassian practically developed the weapon that would lead to his own death in Rogue One. Andor Episode 10 Review: Netizens React to the Exhilarating Prison Break in Diego Luna's 'Star Wars' Series; Laud Andy Serkis' Performance.

This truly was a hard-hitting aspect of the episode that ties in very well thematically. As a matter of fact, it made Rogue One even better at the end of the day. Honestly, can’t wait for season two and the eventual lead up into knowing how everything is going to play out after it. Andor Season One is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now.

