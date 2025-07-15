The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are officially underway! Honouring excellence in American prime-time television from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, the nominations were announced on July 15, 2025, by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Hacks’, ‘Shogun’, ’The Bear’, ‘Baby Reindeer’ Dominate the Show at Emmys 2024 – See Full Winners List.

Leading the pack in this year’s Emmy race is Apple TV+’s workplace thriller Severance, including nods for Best Drama Series, Lead Actor, and several supporting roles. The Studio scores in the comedy series with many nominations including for Seth Rogen and the show's various guest stars from Martin Scorsese to Zoe Kravitz. The White Lotus, Adolescence, The Bear, The Last of Us also scored multiple nominations.

Here’s a complete look at the Emmy 2025 nominations across key categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

The Penguin

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Dying for Sex

Black Mirror

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

John Turturro – Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys

Scott Glenn - The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker - Andor

Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander - Severance

Gwendoline Christie - Severance

Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us

Cherry Jones - The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara - The Last of Us

Merritt Wever - Severance

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal - The Bear

Bryan Cranston - The Studio

Dave Franco - The Studio

Ron Howard - The Studio

Anthony Mackie - The Studio

Martin Scorsese - The Studio

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman - The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face

Robby Hoffman - Hacks

Zoë Kravitz - The Studio

Julianne Nicholson - Hacks

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

The Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).