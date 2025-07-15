The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are officially underway! Honouring excellence in American prime-time television from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, the nominations were announced on July 15, 2025, by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Hacks’, ‘Shogun’, ’The Bear’, ‘Baby Reindeer’ Dominate the Show at Emmys 2024 – See Full Winners List.
Leading the pack in this year’s Emmy race is Apple TV+’s workplace thriller Severance, including nods for Best Drama Series, Lead Actor, and several supporting roles. The Studio scores in the comedy series with many nominations including for Seth Rogen and the show's various guest stars from Martin Scorsese to Zoe Kravitz. The White Lotus, Adolescence, The Bear, The Last of Us also scored multiple nominations.
Here’s a complete look at the Emmy 2025 nominations across key categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Dying for Sex
Black Mirror
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry – Severance
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
James Marsden – Paradise
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
John Turturro – Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys
Scott Glenn - The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker - Andor
Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander - Severance
Gwendoline Christie - Severance
Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us
Cherry Jones - The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara - The Last of Us
Merritt Wever - Severance
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal - The Bear
Bryan Cranston - The Studio
Dave Franco - The Studio
Ron Howard - The Studio
Anthony Mackie - The Studio
Martin Scorsese - The Studio
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman - The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face
Robby Hoffman - Hacks
Zoë Kravitz - The Studio
Julianne Nicholson - Hacks
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
The Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the evening.
