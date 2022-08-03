Star Plus show Anupamaa is currently showcasing a high voltage drama. Recently, Anupamaa was insulted by the Shah family and Vanraj and Anuj almost got into a physical fight. Anupamaa had to interfere and because of Pakhi’s threat that she would leave the house if Anupamaa wouldn’t, she decided to leave the house and never return. Kavya, Kinjal and Rakhi Dave were the ones who understood Anupamaa’s sentiment and stood by her. Well, the show will soon witness Anupamaa reuniting with the Shah house. Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Replaces Paras Kalnawat As Samar on Star Plus’ Hit Daily Soap.

Bapuji will now be seen taking a strong stand against the family for hurting Anupamaa. Pakhi, who said that she regrets the fact that she is Anupamaa’s daughter will soon be seen regretting her mistake. The cast will soon gear up for Raksha Bandhan celebrations wherein Anupamaa will be seen reuniting with the Shah family. Anupamaa’s brother Bhavesh will visit her in the Kapadia house for rakhi. Also, actor Sagar Parekh, who will be stepping into the shoes of Paras Kalnawat for the character of Samar will be introduced in the sequence where Pakhi will tie him rakhi. Anupamaa Would Lose Its Charm if Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Exits the Show, Say Netizens!

