Paras Kalnawat aka Samar's ouster from Star Plus' hit show Anupamaa came as a shocker to many. Well, for the unversed, Paras' contract was terminated by the makers after he signed Colors TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Now, there's a latest update on this news, as it's Sagar Parekh who will play Samar Shah on Anupamaa. Yes, the new Samar is here! Anupamaa Would Lose Its Charm if Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Exits the Show, Say Netizens!

Check It Out:

Exclusive! I am feeling the pressure, but I will take it up as a challenge, says Sagar Parekh who has replaced Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa#exclusive #anupamaa #sagarparekh https://t.co/cffZ97RkPx — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) July 31, 2022

