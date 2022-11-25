Star Plus show Anupamaa has been presenting some upbeat drama in its recent episodes. As seen in the show, Dimple gets attacked and she has a breakdown. She even goes on to question on why do girls have to go through assaults and why is she is girl. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Beats Anupamaa; Holds the Top Position!

Anuj and Anupamaa decide to fight for Dimple and support her. They tell her that she should go to the police and record her statement. While Nimrit is in support of her, hearing that Dimple plans to involve the cops, he backs out. Dimple still decides to fight against the wrong. While all seems to be going well, the Shah family will force Anuj and Anupamaa to withdraw the case. Muskan Bamne Aka Pakhi From Anupamaa Gives a Befitting Reply to a Fan Who Passed a Shrewd Remark on Her Mother (View Post).

With this, there will be a huge argument in the house and Samar will finally stand up against the Shah family and will support Anuj and Anupamaa’s decision. Not only that, he will also challenge Baa and Vanraj to stand for the injustice caused to Dimple. This will bring yet another twist in the storyline as the Shah family gears up to face a sea of problems in their lives.

