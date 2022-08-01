Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The Star Plus show features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role as Anupamaa and the audience is in love with the strong script and dialogue delivery it has to offer. Recently, there have been reports of Gaurav Khanna quitting the show. There is a new promo wherein Anupamaa is seen alone losing her family. Well, netizens feel that Gaurav, who plays the role of Anuj, is an integral part of the show and if he quits, then the show would lose its charm. Anupamaa: Netizens Are Bored With the Current Drama; Call It ‘USELESS’!

Checkout the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Take a look at the tweets mentioned by the fans of how they want Gaurav to be a part of the show:

Fans Are Showering Their Love For Anuj

Fans think that Anuj will die in the show

Netizens want their #MaAn to be together always

Netizens feel that Anuj drives the TRP of the show

Anupamaa (Photo Credit: Instagram)

