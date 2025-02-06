Television actress Rupali Ganguly recently shared a heartfelt anniversary wish for her husband, Ashwin K Verma. On February 6, the couple marked 12 years of togetherness with a heartfelt post. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Anupamaa actress dropped a sweet video featuring them alongside a note where she expressed her undying love for her husband. Rupali praised Ashwin for his unwavering support, both in her personal life and professional journey. Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Esha Verma Opens Up About Childhood Trauma and Father's Lack of Support; Says, 'I Felt Unsafe Around Her' (Watch Video).

From being her motivator and helping her gain recognition to being the one constant source of encouragement, Ashwin’s role has been pivotal. The actress credits him for not only pushing her towards success but also for being her biggest critic at times, a role that’s essential for growth, and at the same time, her most ecstatic cheerleader, celebrating every victory.

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

For the caption, Ganguly wrote, “12 years and counting…. What would I do without you in my life… from pushing me towards getting recognition… to being the total and unwavering support… from being my biggest critic to being the most ecstatic cheerleader… from being the bestest Father ever to being Rudransh’s bff …. I get my moment in the sun cos you chose to guide me from the shadows…. Love u … forever @ashwinkverma.” Ganguly married businessman Ashwin K. Verma on 6 February 2013 in intimate Bengali wedding ceremony The couple has a son named Rudransh, who was born on 25 August in the same year. Rupali Ganguly’s Lawyer Declares ‘Victory for Truth’ After Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes Defamatory Posts.

Earlier, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress had shared glimpses from Basant Panchami celebrations. She shared photos posing with her husband Ashwin K Verma, son Rudransh, and others. She captioned the post, “Rupali expressed her excitement about the day, writing, “Saraswati pujo Basant Panchami Officially mere favorite colour yellow ka din Aaj ka din started with Pujo at our Pujo Baadi … then at Dada Baadi and then Baa ki suputri @bataata_vada ki Sagai and finally Mera Anupamaa ka set … sab kuch bhaagam daud mein hua lekin the happiness will linger till next Pujo meet BOLO BOLO SHOROSHOTI MAI KI JOI Also aaj meri maasi ka Happy Birthday hai #pujo #saraswatipuja #yellow #familia #family #friendslikefamily #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in the Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).