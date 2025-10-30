Before venturing into the Hindi film and television industry, actress Madalsa Sharma worked in South Indian movies. The Anupamaa fame recently opened up about her decision to quit South cinema. The 34-year-old actress, who is the daughter-in-law of Bollywood icon Mithun Chakraborty, shared her early experiences in the industry and why she decided to step back after a few years. ‘Anupamaa’: Is Sudhanshu Pandey the Reason Behind Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Leaving Rupali Ganguly’s Show? Actress Breaks Her Silence (LatestLY Exclusive).

Madalsa Sharma on Why She Left South Indian Film Industry

Madalsa Sharma recently sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the actress was asked why she left the South Indian film industry after working there for a few years. In response, Madalsa revealed that she had some unpleasant experiences during her time there, which made her really uncomfortable and prompted her to make the decision to quit.

She said, " Ek aadh experience pleasant nahi the mere wahan pe, jo mujhe laga ki mai nahi kar sakungi. Wo path mai nahi le sakungi. (I had a few unpleasant experiences there, which I felt I couldn't handle. I couldn't choose that path).

Madalsa Sharma’s Instagram Post

Did Madalsa Sharma Face Casting Couch in South?

Talking more about the unpleasant experiences, Madalsa Sharma added, "Casting couch and all of that, its everywhere, I think. Mujhe thoda dissapointment hua tha South mein. No experience, but ek conversation ne mujhe uncomfortable kiya tha. I dont remember, I was 17. Its been a few years. But I remember that I felt uncomfortable and I walked out, and I told myself, lets go back to Bombay now."

Madalsa Sharma on Her Goal

During the conversation, the actress said that she is very clear about her career goals and the price she's willing to pay to achieve them. She said, "Every person has a goal to reach. Even I have a goal and ambition but its not so high that I let it overwhelm me. Im level headed in terms of what I want and at what cost. All my decisions have been based on that." Madalsa Sharma Praises Her Father-in-Law Mithun Chakraborty as a ‘Great Achiever’ As He Receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Watch Madalsa Sharma’s Full Interview With Pinkvilla:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madalsa Sharma, who made her exit from Rupali Ganguly's popular Star Plus show Anuapamaa in September 2025, was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, also starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher and Simrat Kaur.

