After almost three and a half months of being locked inside the house, popular television actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan. The Anupamaa actor is believed to be taking home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna Declared Winner With INR 50 Lakh Prize Money, Salman Khan Breaks Down in Tears While Paying Tribute to Dharmendra.

Farrhana Bhatt, who was among the top two contestants this season, became the first runner-up.

Singer Amaal Mallik became the first contestant from the top five to be evicted from the show. After Amaal, one of the most talked-about contestants this season, Tanya Mittal also lost the race to the finale.

Becoming the second runner-up for season 19 of Bigg Boss, Pranit More was also eliminated after Tanya, leaving Gaurav and Farrhana as the top two finalists.

Gaurav Khanna's Winning Moment

Gaurav Khanna’s Winning Moment I’m Literally Crying! He’s The First Truly Dignified Contestant To Become The Winner Loved It 😭❤#GauravKhanna • #BiggBoss19 • #BB19pic.twitter.com/7EAFJd0Bl5 — 𝓐𓄂 (@Advik_Verse) December 7, 2025

During the episode, an emotional Salman remembered the late legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on 24 November this year.

Salman was heard saying, “He (Dharmendra) passed on my father's birthday and celebrates his birthday with my mother. God bless you, Dharamji. If I am feeling like this, what would Sunny, Bobby aur unka parivar be feeling.”

“Two funerals that were best conducted ever. One was Sooraj Barjatya's mother and the second was Dharamji's. How well they conducted the prayer meet. So much dignity. Ek decorum hona chahiye, celebration hona chahiye. Every ceremony, every funeral should be conducted in such a dignified manner,” he added. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna Emotional As Media Asks About Wife’s Choice Not To Have Children (Watch Video).

Salman also stated that he has only followed Dharamji during his tenure.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 12:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).