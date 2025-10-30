Television and film actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who was last seen in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors, took to social media to publicly expose a well-known numerologist, Sanjay Jumaan, by sharing screenshots of a private conversation. Sharing the screenshots, the Anupamaa actor claimed that the astrologer responded to him in a very rude manner just because he had asked a few questions about some calculations he genuinely wanted to understand better. ‘Anupamaa’: Is Ronit Roy Replacing Sudhanshu Pandey As the New Vanraj Shah in Rupali Ganguly’s Popular Show? Here’s What We Know.

Sudhanshu Pandey Exposes Numeralogist Sanjay Jumaani

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday (October 30), and shared screenshots of his conversation with Sanjay Jumaani. The actor claimed that the popular numerologist and astrologer messaged him in a very disrespectful tone after he left a simple comment under one of the podcast clips featuring him. The actor claimed that he simply wrote about not understanding the explanation to one of his calculations and sought a clearer response. Days later, the astrologer messaged him in a very disrespectful manner.

Sharing the screenshots, Sudhanshu wrote, "FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE I HAVE ACTUALLY THOUGHT OF EXPOSING SOMEONE... I saw a friend's podcast which had this ASTROLOGER talking about numbers n how one could understand the calculations with one’s birth number n total of the current year or something like that .. I couldn’t understand, so I put a comment saying kuch nahi samjha, so I could get a written response explaining the calculations… normally when u do that, they respond in either DM or on the post itself.

He added, "Yesterday Morning I opened my DM request section and I see these messages from the so-called Big Numerologist and an astrologer SANJAY JUMANI … I remember meeting him about 25 years ago, n he gave me some spelling change in my name .. never met or interacted with him ever after."

What Did Astrologer Sanjay Jumaani Message Sudhanshu Pandey?

In the screenshots, Sanjay Jumaani could be seen texting the actor in a very disrespectful manner, almost as if they shared a bitter past. In his message, he wrote, "3,501 diye the tune ghhochu, and I gave you my priceless time and advice! GPS ka role hai astrologer ka; we can't make a Nano intro a Ferrari. Blame it on your talent too! Send your account details, will send you a full refund. Even though we never offered you a guarantee, never mislead people. National Award mila after going back to old spelling ya Filmfare Award?"

Sudhansh concluded by saying that someone with such negative energy and ego should not guide anyone. He wrote, " This guy cannot be someone to guide anyone... astrology is science n also a spiritual science.... SOMEONE with This kind of EGO cannot guide anyone. No abuse and ego. Jai Mahakal." Sudhanshu Pandey Addresses Rumoured Rift With ‘Anupamaa’ Co-Star Rupali Ganguly, Says ‘Stories Have Nothing To Do With Reality’.

Sudhannshu Pandey Exposes Numerologist and Astrologer Sanjay Jumani

Sudhanshu Pandey’s Work Front

Apart from his appearance on the reality show The Traitors, Sudhanshu Pandey was last seen in the fan-favourite daily soap Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly. He played the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular StarPlus show and earned a lot of praise for his portrayal during his four-year run on the series. There are no official announcements about his upcoming projects yet.

