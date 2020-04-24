Asha Negi Receives Lots of Love For Her Upcoming Web Show, Baarish From Rithvik Dhanjani Amid Their Breakup Rumours (View Posts)

Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi (Photo Credits: Insta)

Pavitra Rishta couple, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi’s breakup gossip is all over the web. Adding fuel to the fire, are the duo's constant cryptic social media posts and we wonder what's cooking? Reportedly, it's only Asha and Rithvik's near and dear pals who know about their split. However, even after so much of fuss around their relationship, the two have not yet publically came out and spoken about their split. Well, now once again Dhanjani has left fans puzzled with his wish for Negi. Yep, the man has wished luck to Asha her upcoming web series, Baarish. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On', Says Report (Deets Inside).

It so happened that Rithvik Dhanjani shared an old glimpse of Asha's web show, Baarish (ALT Balaji show.) featuring Sharma Joshi. Tagging the two leads of the web show, Rithvik wrote on the pic, “Get ready to be drenched in love,” along with some heart emoticons. Well, that's not it, as Asha also reposted Rithvik's good luck post by adding emojis. Well, are they just showing to be cordial or they are in reality? Only time will tell. Very confusing!! Asha Negi's Reaction to Break-Up Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani is 'What The F**k' (See Post).

Check Out Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's Insta Stories Below:

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi (Photo Credits: Insta)

For the unware, in the past few days, Asha and Rithvik have been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on their Instagram feed, making fans think all sort of things. Recently, Negi has shared an IG story in which she had written 'What the Fu*k Is Going On'. Having said that, going by the telly stars cute social media banter, we still have some hopes. Stay tuned to LatestLY!