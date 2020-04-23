Asha Negi's Reaction to Break-Up Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani is 'What The F**k' (See Post)

Asha Negi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The news of Pavitra Rishta pair Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's fans into a tizzy. A leading daily had first reported about how they had decided to go their separate ways since a few months. This was soon followed by another report where a source close to the pair had spilt the beans and revealed that their relationship had fizzled out with time. Rithvik and Asha, who met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta in 2011 and eventually fell in love. They dated for 7 years before news of their break up hit the stands. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On' Says Report (Deets Inside).

While Rithvik and Asha have both refused to address the news or speak up about the same, Rithvik has been sharing some cryptic Instagram posts, Asha also borrowed a page from Rithvik and put up not one but two cryptic posts. Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram amid Breakup Rumours with Longtime GF Asha Negi.

What looks like her first reaction to the on-going breakup rumours, she posted a cryptic 'Hey quick question. What the f**k is going on?'.

This was quickly followed by a post on how just like plants have their own requirement to grow, humans do too.

However, amidst rumours of the two having definitely split, a source close to the couple had told Pinkvilla, "Things haven't been too well between the two of late. Apparently, they are on a break and are trying to see if their relationship can go. However, the crack in their bond is already being felt by close friends."