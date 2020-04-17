Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On', Says Report (Deets Inside)

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like this latest piece of news serves as a stamp of confirmation on rumours of Pavitra Rishta pair Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's break up. The news of the pair parting ways after dating for seven years came as a huge shock to many of their fans. However, both Asha and Rithvik did not react to the reports. But a source close to the couple has confirmed that the two have indeed parted ways a few months back. Pavitra Rishta Actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways After Dating for 6 Years.

A source close to Rithvik and Asha both was quoted by TOI as saying, "Earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other." Asha Negi Reveals that Karan Wahi Has Donated His Entire Current Savings to Help Aid in COVID-19 Crisis (View Post)

"Having said that, they have handled the situation maturely. Both of them haven’t told their friends, but they are aware of it. However, they don’t question them on their relationship status," the source concluded.

Rithvik and Asha played the lead roles in Pavitra Rishta's second generation storyline. Their jodi of Arjun and Purvi was an instant hit with the masses and their on-screen love story turned an off-screen one too. After publicly admitting to datimg each other, Rithvik and Asha did Nach Baliye 6, where they emerged as winners.