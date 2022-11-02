Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for an interesting drama. The show features Disha Parmar Vaidya and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. Soon, Priya will be engaged in an expose mission against Shubham and Nandini as they are upto their evil tactics to separate the duo. Ajay Nagrath, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor, Meets With a Bike Accident.

It will so happen that Priya will be searching for Ram and will confront Shubham and Nandini about the same. She will even go on to warn them that she will expose them if she finds anything fishy. Nandini has the property papers in her hand and she needs signatures of Ram for getting her hands on the property. Priya will plot a plan such that Nandini fails to get the signatures. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Sneak Peek: Pihu Asks Ram To Keep Karwa Chauth Fast for Priya! (Watch Video).

Now, there will be a confrontation where Priya will be almost about to expose Nandini’s evil motives and will figure where Ram is too but here, Vedika will step in and will hit Priya on the head which will injure her badly. Priya will collapse on the floor and Vedika and Nandini will discuss what action do they need to take next.

