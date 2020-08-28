Action director Amin Khatib has been roped in to call the shots on the stunts in a youth web series backed by producer Ekta Kapoor. Titled "Bang Baang: Sound Of Crimes", the show is billed as an action-thriller. Khatib, who directed action sequences in "Satyameva Jayate" is excited to work with Ekta. Ekta Kapoor To Shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 If She Is Unable To Find a ‘Worthy Replacement’ For Parth Samthaan? (Scoop Inside)

"It's a great opportunity to work with a successful producer like Ekta Kapoor. The vision that she has for this show is truly commendable. Living up to the title, the show will feature some never-seen-before action sequences, visual effects, and exotic locations. I'm sure the viewers are in for a roller-coaster ride," said Khatib. Ekta Kapoor Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s First TV Scene from Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil (Watch Video)

The show, which involves mystery, suspense, action, and youth drama, is scheduled to go on floors soon. It will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

