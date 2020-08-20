Trouble for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 makers doesn't seem to end. First, barely a few days after resuming shoot for the show, lead actor Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in the show tested positive for COVID-19 and was out of commission for a month. This was followed by news of Parth quitting the show and putting down his papers. And now, news coming in says that Ekta will shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 if she is unable to find a 'worthy replacement' for her leading man. Will He or Won't He? Parth Samthaan To Continue as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?.

"Parth has found a huge following and Anurag is an iconic character. Ekta is clear that if he doesn’t stay and she can’t find a worthy replacement, she will end the show," a source was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying. The source also mentioned how Parth's behaviour and his outlook towards work on the sets has changed ever since he returned to the Kasautii sets. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu To Quit Ekta Kapoor’s Show?.

"His health is his priority right now. Also, he has a Bollywood film coming up and wants to concentrate on that. Recently, she even roped in a third person known to both to help her convince Parth to continue with the show. But he is not keen," the source revealed before adding that Ekta has been trying very hard to convince Parth to stay on. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes Reacts To Rumours of Quitting the Show.

The source added that Parth has also become 'disinterested' in shooting for the show, "In the last week alone, he didn’t turn up on two days, Saturday and Monday, and on Tuesday, he shot for just two hours. He isn’t even interacting with the unit much and keeps to himself."

A few days back, there were reports of how actors Harshad Chopda, Barun Sobti, Zain Imam, Vijayendra Kumeria, Vishal Aditya Singh and Ashim Gulati have been shortlisted to replace Parth as Anurag Basu. meanwhile, reports also started doing the rounds of leading lady Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna, wanting to quit the show. But she shot down those rumours and told one and all that she was very much a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

