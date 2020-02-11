Bigg Boss 13 Day 132 Preview: Rajat Sharma Asks Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Some Tough Questions (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Day 132 Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the last Weekend Ka Vaar finally ending, Salman Khan also reveals that February 15 will be the show's grand finale. He also unveils the glittering Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The next episode of the show will see renowned journalist Rajat Sharma, who has been an integral part of the Bigg Boss journey, enter the house and grill the contestants. Salman also announced that while there were no evictions happening in the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, the bottom three contestants Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh were unsafe for the next week too. Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Unveils The Glittering BB 13 Trophy.

The next episode sees Rajat Sharma asks Asim Riaz if his game is all about proving that he is a nice person if his game is the cleanest and he is the best. He also questions Asim that when he has so much control over his fitness then why doesn't he control his anger. And when Asim says that the anger he is showing is controlled, then Rajat says that he shudders to think about Asim's anger when it is out of control. Rajat also says that it looks like Asim broke his friendship with Sidharth for the game, but he argues otherwise and says that when a friend refuses to listen then the best option is to distance himself. Rajat also states that Asim is trying to gain sympathy for the sake of the game. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Once Again Finds Place in John Cena's Instagram Feed! (View Pic).

It is Sidharth Shukla's turn next and he is grilled, right from his troublesome equation with Rashami Desai to his latest move of saving Paras Chhabra, over his friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. Rajat asks Sidharth if it is, "My way or the highway" for him, to which Sidharth agrees and says that he has a lot more sportsman spirit and is more competitive than the others. To this, Rajat asks him if "dusron ko apne se neecha dikhana is his competitive attitude," which leaves him stunned. Rajat also questions Sidharth's ploy on why he saved Paras as he felt that Paras would not be able to compete with him but Shehnaaz would be a strong competition, to this, Sid says that he does not consider Shehnaaz his competition. Bigg Boss 13: 'F*ck Off' Tells Sidharth Shukla To Arti Singh During An Ugly Fight Between The Two.

When it comes to Rashami Desai's adaalat, Rajat Sharma gets a little personal and asks her how deep is her connection with Shukla. To this, (as per the promos), Rashami Desai quips "Dil Se Dil Tak". Rajat asks Desai about what was the one thing that they wanted to clear with each other before entering the house to which Rashami says that it was a personal matter. To this Rajat urges her to reveal what it was as it is a show to clear things out. Well, it looks like the next episode of the show will be an interesting and revealing one.