Bigg Boss 13: Evicted Contestant Shefali Jariwala Reveals Asim Riaz Was Hitting On Her

Asim was apparently hitting on Shefali before flirting with Himanshi Khurana (Picture credit - Instagram)

Contestants flirting and falling in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss house is not something novel. In the previous seasons, we have seen celebrities changing their relationship status on the show. The ongoing thirteenth edition is no different. Model Asim Riaz entered the house as single, but he is definitely walking out as committed. On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see him getting down on his knees and proposing to Punjabi singer, Himanshi Khurana, who was evicted from the show a couple of weeks back. Himanshi will re-enter the house this week as a guest to be by Asim's side as the show heads to the finale in less than three weeks. While a lot of us are excited to see this love story on Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 last weekend has revealed something shocking about Asim.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Shefali revealed that Asim was hitting on her when she entered the house as a wild card contestant last month. "Asim did hit on me initially. It wasn’t direct, but everyone in the house had sensed it. However, I made it clear to him that I am a much older, married woman, and I am not interested. That’s when he shifted his focus to Himanshi, who, too, didn’t give him any attention back then. So, he used my friendship and me to get close to her. I have never taken a fancy for Asim. Yes, I did love him as a friend; I always called him my little kiddo in the house," she was quoted. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating A Model? Himanshi Khurana Are You Listening (Watch Video)

Now that is surprising, no? Shefali also spoke about the animosity between Sidharth Shukla and Asim. She said that they both are good players, and added that she doesn't really understand what Rashami Desai is doing in the house. Shefali said, "Irrespective of the kind of game they play — negative or positive — Sidharth and Asim are good. Paras is also a very good player, he knows how to manipulate and play with your psyche. Shehnaz Gill, too, is a player. She knows exactly what she is doing, she is not a child. I don’t think Rashami is a good player, I don’t know what she is doing in the house." Well, word has it that Shefali too will re-enter the house to support Paras Chhabra. How excited are you for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY.