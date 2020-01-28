Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating A Model? Himanshi Khurana Are You Listening (Watch Video)

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Voot)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story is not hidden to any. Their pyaar bloomed on Bigg Boss 13, and everything was crystal clear on national TV. It was Asim who flashed his emotions for Khurana on the show, but the girl did not confess much, as she was in a relationship with a man named Chau. Reportedly, post her eviction from BB 13, Himanshi broke up her relationship with Chau and it's all because of Asim. Now, in the latest promo of the reality show, we see Riaz going down on his knees and proposing Himanshi for marriage to which she gives a nod. But, well, did you know that Asim already has a girlfriend outside? Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Poll: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Who Do You Want To See Get Evicted This Week? Vote Now.

While browsing the web, we came across an old video of Asim in conversation with Sidharth Shukla where the two can be seen discussing the former's girlfriend. Spilling information on the same, Asim says he is a relationship with a model and has not yet called it quits with her. Further, it's Sidharth who asks him 'relationship kab tuti', to which, he replies 'abhi bus yahan aane se pehle.' But later, we see Riaz expressing that their connection is a mess as the two talks to less these days and it's not over yet. So, is Asim not single and have still proposed to Himanshi? Strange. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Pyaar Himanshi Khurana All Set To Re-Enter The Show As His Family (Deets Inside).

Check Out The Video Below:

With this, it will be really interesting to see if Himanshi knows about Asim's love outside the house. Also, not to miss, going by Riaz, all we feel is that his relationship with the model is not going strong and is almost on the way to breakup. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all updates from BB 13!