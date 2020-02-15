Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Performs On A Medley Of Swag Se Swagat and Janam Samjha Karo (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Promo for Bigg Boss 13 Finale (Photo Credits: Colors)

Salman Khan will be hosting the final episode of Bigg Boss 13 tonight. It has been a long journey for him, dealing with the volatile contestants every weekend. We'd really miss watching him on screen every weekend. But today, the actor will open the show with a fantabulous performance. Now, Salman is not the best dancer we have in the industry, but he surely knows how to have that arresting swagger. Footage of him dancing to a medley of his hit numbers has been released by the makers. So, you don't have to wait for the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 to actually watch it. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rohit Shetty to Announce the Eviction of One of the Finalists in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Salman dances to his hit number, "Swag Se Swagat", from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The song is one of the most-viewed Indian music videos on YouTube. The actor will also be seen grooving to his hit '90s number Jaanam Samjha Karo. Oh, how are we going to miss watching Urmila Matondkar on stage next to him. Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Revelation, Says She Was in an Abusive Relationship With Sidharth Shukla (Deets Inside).

Watch Salman Khan's Performance Here:

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen on the big screen in the movie, Radhe. The movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. After that, the actor will start shooting for the film, Kabhi Diwali Kabhi Eid. He was also supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, with Alia Bhatt. But the project was shelved a few days after the announcement.