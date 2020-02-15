Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rohit Shetty to Announce the Eviction of One of the Finalists in Salman Khan’s Reality Show

Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to mark his presence in the finale of Season 13 of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. And according to a source, he will also evict one of the top finalists of the game. Currently, contestants Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai are the top 5 finalists in the Colors' show. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: From Being Tolerant to Emotional, 6 Reasons Why the ‘Soul Baring’ Rashami Desai Deserves to Win the Show.

Apart from eliminating one of the contestants from the Bigg Boss 13 race, Rohit will also be seen promoting his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Here Are Top 5 Reasons Why Asim Riaz Deserves to Win the Reality Show!

Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on "Ang laga de" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".