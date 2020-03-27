Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma ’Jealous' of Her Co-Contestant Shehnaaz Gill? (Watch Video)

Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Insta)

Looks like Bigg Boss 13 contestants will never stop churning news. As even after the show has come to an end, the inmates from the house are grabbing limelight each and every day. And the latest one to make the noise is Mahira Sharma. The girl who entered the controversial show as a pretty face is today as a well-known personality and the credit for the same goes to BB 13. When she was inside the Bigg Boss ka ghar, her friendship with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill was much talked about. However, almost after a month, Sharma and Gill's equation went for a toss wherein the latter was labelled jealous of the former. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

It was during the show when Shehnaaz had created chaos over the word 'jealous' in front of Salman Khan. While the reality show is over and both the babes have gone their ways, looks like Mahira is still getting haunted with the 'J' word in her life. As in a recent live chat with fans, the Baarish star was asked if she is jealous of Shehnaaz? To which she answered with a NO. She also stated that she is not keen on achieving something that others have. Mahira Sharma Clears the Air on Being Accused of Faking Dadasaheb Phalke International Award, Says ‘Is Untrue and Totally Uncalled For’.

Check Out Mahira's Live Session Video Below:

Setting the record straight and not mincing words, Mahira clearly expressed what was on her mind. Meanwhile, Sharma was recently in the news was meeting up and spending quality time with Paras Chhabra's mother amid the coronavirus mayhem. Their pictures togethers also raised many eyebrows and claimed that #PaHira's bond is forever.