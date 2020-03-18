Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss as a show could surely be your ticket to fame. Post their participation in the reality show's newest season, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have all become household names and everyone wants to cash-in on their newfound fame. While Mahira and Paras have already featured in a music video, Asim-Himanshi and Siddharth-Shehnaaz are waiting for theirs to release online. Rashami Desai, meanwhile, is back to acting. While Nia Sharma's Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo (Watch Video).

The BB 13 contestant has already started shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4 where she plays Shalaka, who is Vishakha's (Anita Hasanandani) daughter and Dev (Vijyendra Kumeria) wife. However, if a report in SpotboyE is to believe, the actress wasn't the first choice for this role. It was in fact, offered to her contemporary, Mahira Sharma but the girl decided to reject it.

A source close to Mahira in its interaction with the same portal said, "Mahira who was also part of Naagin 3 was offered to do a comeback in this season with this new character. However, she said no to it as the actress is in no mood to take up any daily soaps and want to focus more on music videos and films. Post which, the offer went to Rashami Desai and she said yes for it." Well, Mahira's loss was Rashami's gain as her track is already getting popular with the audiences. Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma Confirms Paras Chhabra Is Just a Good Friend, Says ‘Dosti Me Sukoon Hai’.

We still wonder if Mahira repents her decision to reject the show or has she decided to move beyond the small-screen space.