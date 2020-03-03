Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla on Wedding Plans; Jokingly Answers 'I'm Not Sheila'

Sidharth Shukla, Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: FB, YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla made his social media debut before getting locked inside the house. And now, after coming out all victorious from the reality show, Shukla has garnered many fans on the said platform. Currently, his Instagram family stands at a total of 2.3 million which is quite huge considering the time frame. Now, with an aim to thank his fans, Sid conducted a live session on IG dated March 2, 2020, and it was really fun to watch him speak to fans. But it was the winner's answer to one simple question which made us go lol. So, it happened that during the live, a fan asked Shukla about his wedding plans and his reply to the same is insane. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Posts a Mysterious Note for His Fans, Says 'Let’s Not Put Anyone Down'.

Sidharth said, "Shaadi ke bare main kya batau, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai. Ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud se pyaar karunga." Well, if you did not get the context here, all Sid meant that was he is not Sheila aka Katrina Kaif from Sheila Ki Jawani song. FYI, the item number is all about self-love, and here's a line from the same to make you understand, Shukla's point better, 'Kisi Aur Ki Mujhko Zaroorat Kya, Main Toh Khud Se Pyaar Jataun.' We literally are going nuts by reading Sid's hilarious reply. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos).

Check Out Sid's Pic Below:

View this post on Instagram Competing with my self ... Good morning ppl A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Feb 25, 2020 at 4:45pm PST

In the same live session, Sidharth's co-contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also asked him about his marriage and he said, "Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Tere nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko." Going by Bigg Boss 13 winner's answers to shaadi all we feel is that the lad is in no hurry to tie the knot. His life, his wish, right guys? Stay tuned!