Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Posts a Mysterious Note for His Fans, Says 'Let’s Not Put Anyone Down'

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sidharth Shukla became a household name via Bigg Boss 13 and his fan following reached to an all-new level after his stint on the controversial reality show. Even though the lad was seen on Colors TV's daily soap, Dil Se Dil Tak actor before BB 13, the reality series projected his real side and that's how he turned the winner of the show. Well, now Shukla's life is back to normal and so the boy is all active on social media. In one of his latest tweets, Sid posted a cryptic message for his fans to decode which said that 'we should pull each other up and not down'. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos).

While we do not know who Sidharth was targeting with this tweet, but whatsoever it feels good, as it spreads positivity into the world. On second thought, we wonder if this tweet by Shukla is a sly dig at all the Asim Riaz fan clubs or other contestants. Talking about the TV actor's journey on the show, from day 1 Sidharth made a place into fans hearts and from there on it was no looking back. His popularity started growing and how. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Was the Most Tweeted Contestant As per Twitter India Reports.

Check Out Sid's Tweet Below:

It's time we pull each other up, not down....Looking forward to positivity! Extremely grateful for all your support and love....Let's not pull anybody down! Always keep supporting me as your love is truly priceless for me! #AlwaysBePositive #LoveYouAll — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 28, 2020

Sidharth Also Thanked His Fans For Their Constant Support:

Humbled by all the SidHearts with #WeLoveSidharth ........just want to tell each and every one of you Sidharth loves you too ! And A VERY BIG THANK YOU — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, in other news, Sid recently made a lot of buzz for partying hard with his pals from the TV industry at a party hosted by Kushal Tandonat at his newly launched restaurant in the city. Also, if you've noticed, Sidharth's Twitter family is also expanding with each passing day, Currently, the man with a Midas touch has more than five lakh followers.