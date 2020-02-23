Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos)

Sidharth Shukla (Photo CreditsL Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla needs no introduction. The star who was locked inside the controversial house for more than four months proved his mettle and that's the reason why fans chose him as the one to lift the trophy. Even though Bigg Boss is over, Shukla's fans army is in no mood to stop and has been increasing with each passing day. Just a mention of the actor on social media and fans go crazy about him. Be it at the gym or making a public appearance, Sid keeps his fans aware of his whereabouts. And recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was clicked at a hospital ward’s inauguration ceremony in the city. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Was the Most Tweeted Contestant As per Twitter India Reports.

Sid was papped at Brahmakumari hospital with an aim to inaugurate a ward. Many pictures and videos of Shukla from the hospital have gone viral on the web. Pulling off a casual look, we can see the BB 13 winner making his way at the venue in a black sedan accompanied by his mom. Ahead, we get a glimpse of the actor obliging his fans with selfies. Not just this, in one of the viral videos, Sid can also be seen interacting with an elderly fan. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: 6 Qualities Which Echo Why Sidharth Shukla Deserves to Lift the Winner’s Trophy!

Check Out The Video Below:

Meet His Elderly Fan:

Today I am proud of my choice. This really moved me❤️ I can proudly say I am a fan of #SidharthShukla.purest form of Fan Love. This elderly lady said she was excited to meet him & watched #BigBoss13 for him. @sidharth_shukla @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @JThakers @RealVinduSingh pic.twitter.com/71b2aRrC9U — Jhanvi_Singh (@JhanviS32253840) February 23, 2020

Well, as they say, action speaks louder than words and Sidharth is going by the same mantra it seems. Meanwhile, we wish the actor all the very best for his future endeavours and may we get to see him soon playing a full-fledged role in a Bollywood film. What say? Stay tuned!