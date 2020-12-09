Three days in and the challengers have already consolidated their place in the house. They have gauged the contestants and have started making alliances to strengthen their game. On one hand, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta have carried their past baggage in the show and the friction between them is increasing with each passing day. The day starts with Arshi ordering Vikas to help to mash potatoes. Google’s Year in Search 2020: – Money Heist, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2 and More – 5 Shows That Were The Most Searched in India This Year.

Vikas gives her back by back asking her not to pester him for work. Arshi takes it personally and tells the housemates that Vikas is on a secret task and she is well aware of all his moves. Eijaz Khan starts doubting Vikas on his intentions of waking the contestants every night. Vikas gets agitated and warns Arshi to mind her own business and not to comment on him. The argument heats up and while Vikas points finger at Arshi she slaps his hand. This doesn't go well with Vikas as Eijaz steps in and tries to resolve their fight. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Seeing Bestie Jasmin Bhasin in the House Was the 'Best Moment of 2020' For Him.

Later in the day Bigg Boss announces a nomination task where the contestants are divided into two groups. The task is about a display window of the shop where two contestants are standing as mannequins. The teams have to spoil the glass display window of the other team and each team has to protect their display while destroying that of others. Manu Punjabi is the Sanchalak in this game as he is also the captain. Arshi Khan shows her confidence that she wants to win the game by all means.

In this task Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are put in opposite teams, and once the task starts, Abhinav is put in one window while Rubina in another. In the first round, Manu decides to favour Abhinav which ticks off Rubina. She blames Manu to be an unfair captain. In the next round Kashmera Shah and Eijaz lock horns as they get into a brawl and Eijaz pins Kashmera down during the task. Jasmin Bhasin gets furious and she and Eijaz get into a verbal spat. Who will be nominated this week? Will Abhinav be joining Eijaz's team?

