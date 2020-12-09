Contestant Aly Goni's entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house livened up the rather dull game that the Salman Khan-hosted show had become. Aly's entry not only saw the contestants pulling themselves up in the game but also saw a 360 degree shift in his bestie Jasmin Bhasin's personality and game. A rather sweet and timid Jasmin threw caution to the wind and spoke her mind up, took pangas with the housemates and this affected her equation with a lot of people inside the house. [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Jasmin Bhasin Is Not A ‘Negative’ Player on the Reality Show!.

And now that Aly is out of the house, when questioned about how his entry affected Jasmin's game, he told BT, "It’s obvious for anyone to get a confidence boost if their best friend joins them. The same thing happened with Jasmin. She became stronger and that is a good thing.” Bigg Boss 14 December 07 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Says She LOVES Aly Goni; Arshi Khan Wants to Be Abhinav Shukla’s ‘Baharwali’ – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Reiterating the fact that he did not spoil Jasmin's game but only made it better, Aly told the daily, "I don't think I spoiled Jasmin's game. People inside the house called her cute when she was talking to everyone nicely. They would even say that she doesn’t take a stand. Those very people started having issues with her when she began to give it back to them. I guess people are unable to accept that the cute Jasmin can be strong, too. I think she is playing really well and I am very proud of her."

Recalling his entry in the house, Aly said, "The entry was dhamakedaar because the song they played is our favourite song. Jasmin started dancing as soon as she heard it. When I saw her for the first time inside the house, I thought that she looked physically weak, but she told me she was eating less. I was so happy seeing her in the house that it was the best moment of 2020 for me.”

