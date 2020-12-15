Another fight fuelled episode of Bigg Boss 14 is upon us. Arshi Khan is a loose cannon. She irritated Vikas Gupta so much that he pushed her into the swimming pool and was evicted by Bigg Boss. Now, Arshi has found a new target in the house. She is after Rahul Mahajan, irritating him, nominating him, alleging that he uses vile language. Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli almost became friends. Almost. But one misunderstanding ruined it all between them and they had more than one fights. The nominations took place. And Rahul Vaidya also returned to the house. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Takes a Dig as Rahul Vaidya Returns, Says 'Bigg Boss Is Becoming Bigg Resort'.

Arshi After Rahul Mahajan

Arshi, after provoking Vikas Gupta and getting him evicted, has found her new target in Rahul Mahajan. She keeps on hammering Mahajan, who tells her to back off more than once. When Mahajan goes to talk about Arshi to Manu and Eijaz, the latter walks out of the conversation saying that he is not interested in listening to him. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant Begged Husband Ritesh to Reveal His Identity, Says He Agreed to Do It Before They Have Babies.

Kashmera, Rakhi and Arshi Romantically Link Nikki Tamboli And Manu

Rakhi and Arshi pass comments on Nikki and Manu's friendship. Kashmera says that Manu seems interested but Nikki doesn't. Arshi says that Manu has a girlfriend outside the house, whom he might marry. Rakhi jokes that Manu wants a time pass here.

The conversation reaches Nikki's ears somehow. She asks Kashmera to not talk about her and Manu, as it's hurting her image. Kashmera and Nikki start fighting loudly. Kashmera threatens to break Nikki's face.

Nominations

Each contestant has to nominate two contestants by putting a 'reject' stamp on their face.

Rubina nominates Arshi for provoking Vikas and Eijaz for constantly changing his personality.

Rahul Mahajan nominates Arshi and Rubina (for she is the strongest contestant).

Nikki nominates Kashmera and Arshi.

Rakhi nominates Arshi and Manu (for he did not give her coffee).

Eijaz nominates Jasmin Bhasin and the 'weakest link' Abhinav.

Kashmera nominates Nikki and Abhinav.

Aly nominates Arshi and Eijaz.

Abhinav nominates Eijaz and Kashmera.

Jasmin nominates Arshi and Eijaz.

Manu nominates Aly and Arshi.

Arshi nominates Rahul Mahajan and Manu.

Nominated Contestants Are - Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Abhinav Shukla, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi.

Kashmera Scolds Nikki

Kashmera calls out for bringing their age difference in the nominations. Kashmera says that by bringing age into the task, Nikki is insulting all the actresses of her age. Nikki says that Kashmera also said that Nikki is younger. Kashmera says that by bringing age into the nominations, she has become the villain of the house.

Someone among the ladies has left the commode very dirty, which Rahul Mahajan had to clean. Someone also left their used sanitary pad outside the dustbin, which also Rahul had to pick up. Ladies have a mini-meeting and ask each other to be more careful.

Rahul Vaidya Returns

Rahul enters the house from the confession room. he gets a warm welcome from Arshi, Rakhi and Aly. Jasmin also hugs him. Rahul jokingly threatens that he will end Rubina's story in the house.

