This year's tagline of Bigg Boss is 'Ab Scene Paltega' and that's what is exactly happening inside the house. Mentors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight. Amid this, currently, the housemates are divided into teams of the toofani seniors. Well, apart from the regular airing of the show, fans are also getting a chance to watch unseen and undekha live from the BB 14 house 24*7 on the app. And from the same, we've found a gem where Eijaz Khan reveals his celebrity crush on national TV. Bigg Boss 14 October 14 Synopsis: Eijaz Khan Spurs Pavitra Punia's Advances, Bigg Boss Gives Nikki Tamboli A Super Power.

In the unseen video, we see the TV actor talking to the seniors near the pool area about how much he admires Bollywood actress Tabu. That's not it, as he also wants to marry her if given a chance. The clip starts with Gauahar telling her fans to send Eijaz's rishta to the actress. Even we see Hina confessing that she is also a huge fan of Tabu. Well, now we know what Eijaz's choice looks like. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Sees the 'Loneliness' in Eijaz Khan's Eyes as She Develops Feelings for Him.

Check Out The Video Below:

In the undekha video, we also see Sidharth Shukla pulling leg of the actor. Well, we hope that Tabu is hearing to this and reciprocates to Eijaz's love for him in the nicest way possible. Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli are team Sidharth Shukla. Stay tuned!

