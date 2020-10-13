"I can see that loneliness in his eyes," Pavitra Punia tells Rubina Dilaik in the new episode of Bigg Boss 14. The eyes upon which the honour has been bestowed is Eijaz Khan. Pavitra has opened up about the attraction that she has developed towards Eijaz, her co-contestant on the reality show. However, Eijaz has not reciprocated to the attempts of romance. The actor, on a separate episode, had talked about how his life has been affected by women playing the victim card. Well, it will be a tough romance ahead for the two, if it blossoms. Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia: 'I'll Be The Kaam Wali Baai Of The House' [Exclusive].

Pavitra 's love life has made enough headlines already, thanks to Bigg Boss 14. First, her ex-boyfriend, Paras Chhabra openly talked about how the actress two-timed her. He claimed that Pavitra was married to someone else when she got together with him. Pavitra has also talked about her breakup with Pratik Sehajpal on the show. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Admits She Had Two Boyfriends At The Same Time (Watch Video).

Watch Pavitra Talk About Her Feelings for Eijaz Here:

However, in an interview with LatestLY, Pavitra had said her focus won't be on love in the show. "Love has created enough controversies for me. I don't want to find love in the house. I won't be able to trust anyone inside the house. Everyone will be playing a game. What if after coming out of the house, the person says they were only playing a game, then you are screwed. There, everyone is trying to hog on to someone so that they can go till the end. I don't believe in that. But, again, it is all up to God. Let us see what happens," she had said.

