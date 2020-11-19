And just like that, fringe group Shri Rajput Karni Sena strikes again. They were last in the news for creating a hue and cry about how Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmii Bomb title was aimed to hurt Hindu religious sentiments (like the makers don't have any other job), and got it changed to Laxmii, just days before the film released on Disney+ Hotstar. And now, they have set their stereotypical sights on Bigg Boss 14. Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! Akshay Kumar's Film Changes Title Over Outrage Days Before Its November 9 Release.

The on-going Colors show is controversial in nature as it is. And it is now incurring the ire of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and they have demanded a ban on the show, for encouraging 'Love Jihad' and 'promoting adultery' on national television. A letter supposedly from the group has been sared by a Bigg Boss page on Instagram, sees the group call Bigg Boss "cheap" and "vulgar". The logo on the letter being circulated is indeed that of the group. Ban Bigg Boss 13, Says Karni Sena, Alleging the ‘Reality Show Is Against Indian Culture’.

Check Out the Letter Below:

This isn't the first time that the group has targeted Bigg Boss. During Bigg Boss 13, when Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were made 'bed-partners' according to the theme, the organisation had demanded a ban on Bigg Boss for making 'a Hindu brahmin girl share a bed with a Kashmiri muslim man'.

The 'Love Jihad' part reads, "Recently Eijaz Khan was spotted planting a kiss on Pavitra Punia's cheeks. Kissing promos of the show was trended and promoted by Colors TV. We underline that the show is promoting vulgarity and is hurting the social morality of the country. The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable and intimate scenes are part of it. This reality show is encouraging and promoting love jihad which is highly unacceptable. Hence we strongly demand to ban Colors TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'. If the show is not censored or banned, Shri Rajput Karni Sena will take it to the streets to protest against it". What do you have to say about this?

