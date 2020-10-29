And Karni Sena strikes again. We all do not need a recap of what happened with the fringe group before, during and after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavati... oops Padmaavat. Well, to avoid a similar fate and treatment, the makers of Akshay Kumar's much anticipated next film Laxmii Bomb, have taken the call to change the name of the movie to only Laxmii now. Laxmmi Bomb: Anger Towards Akshay Kumar’s Film Makes Trolls Attack This Unrelated Indie Flick’s Google Score.

As per reports in Zoom TV, the makers of Laxmii Bomb received a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena wherein it was mentioned that the title of the film was "derogatory" and "offensive" towards Goddess Lakshmi and the Hindu community. The notice also reads that by the move of the makers to tile their film Laxmii Bomb was a deliberate move made with the main intention to lower the "dignity" of the community and the Goddess and "disrespect" her. As per the reports, the notice also mentioned how by associating the name 'Laxmi' with a 'bomb', the makers have hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Whaaattt??? Haven't these people come across the Diwali cracker named 'Laxmi Bomb' that is always a hot seller during the festiva of lights? Laxmmi Bomb Song Burjkhalifa: Ignore the Lyrics and Enjoy Dubai in This Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Track (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

As per reports, the notice, that was sent by the group's lawyer Raghavendra Mehrotra, also demands that the makers tender an 'unconditional apology' to the group as well as to the Hindu community. The notice also pointed towards how the film's title was sending a wrong message about , "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion" in the society. Laxmmi Bomb: Aamir Khan Is Super Impressed by Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Next, Says ‘Wish It Was Releasing in the Theatres’.

We bet the makers must be thanking their decision to release the film online and not theatrically given they won't be incurring losses with regards to physical marketing material of the film.

