Jaan Kumar Sanu has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14. In his quick journey on the controversial reality show, the singer managed to grab headlines. He has given the public some great talking points. From letting the audience see a different side of nepotism - he is the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, but has been raised by his mother. He was quick to apologise after hurting the sentiments of the Marathi-speakers. And, of course, his romance with Nikki Tamboli says, once again, that - good boys finish last. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 22 Episode: Ekta Kapoor Gives Rubina Dilaik the Immunity Stone, Jaan Kumar Sanu Eliminated - 5 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

Jaan had an interesting journey on the show. Not many thought that he'd come even this far. This week, he was up against Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik in the nominations. Of course, his only competition here was Nikki as rest of the names are pretty popular to beat. Nikki has also managed to gain popularity with her antics on the show.

Jaan is the son of Kumar Sanu. But. as the show progressed day after day, it became more and moe clear, that there's more to the picture. In a recent interview, Jaan's father had said that they have been living separately for the past 27 years and he has no idea about his upbringing.

When Rahul Vaidya made a remark about Jaan and nepotism, he was shut down by the host Salman Khan himself.

As Jaan left the show, Nikki realised her mistakes. Or so she said. She kissed Jaan on the camera again. She also admitted that she was influenced by others to fight with Jaan in the house. She also placed a pic of Jaan on her bedside table, and also cried her heart out to Pavitra Punia. It was just a few days back when Nikki had accused Jaan of kissing her despite her disapproval.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).