Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar of this time was even more entertaining as super host Salman Khan was joined by none other than Soap Queen Ekta Kapoor. Ekta has entered the house to give one of the contestants her naagmani, errr.... we mean an immunity stone. But she judges the contestants in a series of tasks. She joins Salman on the stage and has an entertaining episode planned. Check out the highlights. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 21 Synopsis: Ekta Kapoor Sparks Off a Revenge Battle and Contestants Go All Out.

Ekta Kapoor's Next Task

Ekta tasks the contestants with deciding who will next leave the house in the 7th, 11th and 13th week, with 'aapsi sehmati'. The result of this is Kavita Kaushik and Jaan Kumar Sanu for 7th week's elimination. Ekta is super disappointed. For the 11th week's majority, contestants name Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli. For week 13, the names taken are Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya.

Ekta Kapoor's Chunauti Zindagi Ki

Ekta meets the contestants and picks contestants to mimick others. She first asks Aly to play Kavita and Rahul to play Eijaz and enact their fight. Next up are Rubina as Pavitra and Kavita as Eijaz and asks them to enact their nomination scene. Rubina and Kavita nail their act. The third one is Jasmin's breakdown. Ekta enlists Pavitra as Rubina, Eijaz as Abhinav and Nikki as Jasmin. Next up is Jasmin as Abhinav giving gyaan. Last is Jaan as Jaan and Abhinav as Nikki.

Ekta's Shortlisted List

Ekta shortlists a few contestants with whom she will be talking 1 on 1 - Rubina and Nikki. Ekta talks to Rubina about never wants to oppose husband Abhinav's view points. The lady tells Ekta that she listens to him out of respect while her hearts wants something else all together. Ekta asks her to be her true self. Ekta tells Nikki that her game is the best. She asks Nikki that she leaves her fights half way to which Nikki replies that she now formed bonds and that is what is stopping her. Nikki says that now she does not care about friendships and will be her own fierce self.

Rubina Dilaik Wins The Immunity Stone

Salman asks Ekta to announce who she will give the immunity stone. Though Ekta says she is impressed with both Rubina and Nikki's answers, she gives it to Rubina Dilaik.

Jaan Kumar Sanu Eliminated

Salman announces that Jaan Kumar Sanu is eliminated. Everyone hugs Jaan while Eijaz and Nikki get extremely emotional. Nikki also kisses Jaan one last time. Nikki cries thinking about how she got influenced by others and fought with him and how she always hurt him. Kavita tells her that Jaan is responsible for his own game. Nikki places Jaan's photo on her bedsie and cries her heart out to Pavitra.

Aly is seen telling Jasmin that she overdoes things sometimes (refering to her mimicry of Kavita) and Jasmin gets angry when Aly compares her to Kavita. She tells Aly that she is not losing her dignity and will not accept his comparisons and walks away. In the next episode of the show, we'll see the nomination task where contestants go neck-to-neck. Rubina and Abhinav get into a fight which ruffles feathers, Rahul nominates Eijaz and this causes a huge fight, Eijaz nominates Abhinav, Pavitra and Jasmin nominate each other and vice versa. The twist comes in when captain Kavita is given the power to save one nominated person.

