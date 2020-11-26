Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik was once eliminated from the show for being too harsh with Eijaz Khan and uttering that he is not her friend. And looks like, the FIR actress has this tendency to deny friendship with one and all. Why do we say this? As a video interview of Kavita has gone viral wherein she can be seen saying that Abhinav Shukla is not her friend. Well, it was Kaushik who in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan had exclaimed that she has a strong bond with Abhinav. Owing to this, the TV actress has been receiving hate online and is getting tagged as a hypocrite. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's Husband Ronnit Biswas Reveals His Relatives In Law-Enforcement Have Approached Him To File A Complaint Against Aly Goni For His Violent Behaviour.

In the conversation before entering the show when Kavita was asked about her strategy as she already has friends (Abhinav) inside the house. To which she replied that she hardly knows Abhinav. "Dekho, woh mere dost nahi hain. Main unko jaanti hoon. But aisi hume koi mitrita nahi hai ki baithke humne khoob waqt guzara ho yaa film dekhi ho, yaa party ki ho. We never hung out together. So you can’t call it friendship," a part of her answer reads. Bigg Boss 14 November 25 Episode: BFF Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Lock Horns; Sarpanch Kavita Kaushik Rules The Panchayat - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out Video Shared By The Khabri Below:

Exposing Hypocricy #FullVideo#KavitaKaushik Before Entering #BiggBoss. #Abhinav mere dost ni hai Hum kabhi ni mile aise bahar After Entering Biggboss hum bohat gehre dost Rahe hain hum roz milte the 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/WmwK5vsKId — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 25, 2020

We wonder, what is wrong with Kavita? As from past few episodes, we are seeing her playing amazingly well, but now after watching his clip, we are literally short of words. The answer to this question can only be answered by Kavita that is this her way to stay in the limelight? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).