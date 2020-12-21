The current season of Bigg Boss 14 is quite unexpected. Why you may ask? As anything and everything has happened on the reality show until now. Right from Rahul Vaidya feeling homesick and leaving the house, Kavita Kaushik making a voluntary exit, challengers making an entry, Vikas Gupta pushing Arshi Khan in the pool, seems like the drama this time is never-ending. Now, after Kashmera Shah's elimination from Bigg Boss, the latest we hear is that Manu Punjabi has also made an exit. The reason behind the same is said to be his ill health. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Blasts Nikki Tamboli-Manu Punjabi for Talking Ill About His Wife’s Career and Stature.

However, this season we have seen many contestants going out and also re-entering the show, so there are chances that once Manu recovers he might again roar inside the house. Also, according to a report in SpotboyE, Manu suffered a Pancreatitis attack on the show. While the makers did provide him with the medical facility, he didn't felt any relief and so decided to leave the show and consult his doctor in Jaipur, suggests the report, Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 20 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin a Witch; Kashmera Shah Evicted – 6 Highlights of BB 14!

If Manu makes a re-entry, he also has to go through the 14 days quarantine process. Talking about his journey on the reality show, it was quite impactful. Among the challengers, it was only him, who became the house captain the first week itself. He also performed exceedingly well in every task. All we wish is a speedy recovery for Manu. Get well soon. Stay tuned!

