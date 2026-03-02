Actor Salman Khan has adjusted the filming schedule for his upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, moving the production location to remain close to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who remains hospitalised. The production was shifted from Mumbai’s Film City to Mehboob Studio in Bandra to ensure the actor could balance his professional commitments with frequent hospital visits. Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ Postponed Due to THIS Reason?.

The 90-year-old Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 following a medical emergency involving a minimal brain haemorrhage. While his condition is reported to be stable, he remains under medical observation.

Salman Khan Prioritises Family Amid Film Shoot

The decision to relocate the shoot was made to minimise travel time between the set and the hospital. According to a report by India Today, the actor is currently filming an elaborate song sequence for the film, which requires a large crew and a significant time commitment.

The shift to Mehboob Studio allows Khan to continue the high-stakes production without causing delays to the project’s timeline. A source close to the development told India Today, "Salman didn't want the schedule to suffer, especially with a large crew involved. But being available for his father was equally important. Moving to Mehboob Studio made that balance possible."

Salim Khan Health Update

Since his father’s admission, Salman Khan has reportedly been maintaining a strict routine of coordinating between his filming duties and medical updates. Family friends and sources indicate that the actor remains in constant touch with doctors and family members during breaks in shooting.

Salim Khan’s health has seen a gradual improvement since undergoing a DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) procedure shortly after his admission. Although he was initially placed on a ventilator as a precaution, recent updates from family friends, including actress Daisy Shah, suggest he is "stable and recovering well." ‘Salim Khan Is out of…’: Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ Co-Star Daisy Shah Provides Health Update on Screenwriter.

More About ‘Battle of Galwan’

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is a cinematic retelling of the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Salman Khan portrays Param Vir Chakra recipient Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led Indian forces during the confrontation. Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Trolls Over His Expression in ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser, Says ‘Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai’ (Watch Video).

The film was originally slated for an April 17 release. However, industry reports suggest a potential move to the Independence Day weekend in August to better align with the film's patriotic themes. If the date is shifted, it would set the stage for a significant box-office clash with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947.

