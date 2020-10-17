Bigg Boss 14's second week is coming to an end now. Although, Saturday won't be a Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. The show continued as usual this time. It is possible that the Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Monday instead. Well, the episode of BB 14 was quite excting. Tensions were running high as always. Firstly, Rubina Dilaik, once again, fights witjh Sidharth Shukla. Not all freshers have actually called out the seniors. The contestant begin their morning with a fight about daily routines and their duties. Imagine being at loggerheads with housemates before you can have your breakfast. Bigg Boss 14: Contestant Pavitra Punia's Ex Pratik Sehajpal To Enter the Show as A Confirmed Contestant?

Competition Between Jaan and Rahul

There are two singers in the house - Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya. Bigg Boss pits the two contestants against each other. They have to sing songs in different areas of the house and they will be judged on the number of audience members they will garner at the end of the task. Jaan reveals that his father, Kumar Sanu, has dedicated 5 songs out of 22000 songs that he has sung to his mother. He sings, "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam". Jaan wins the task. Bigg Boss 14 October 16 Episode: Sidharth Shukla Roars, Jasmin Bhasin Wins Against Nikki Tamboli - 5 Highlights from BB 14.

Nikki's Confirmation At Risk

Bigg Boss asks freshers if Nikki should continue with her 'confirmed' tag or not. Jaan, Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin, Shehzad vote against it. Nishant, Pavitra, Eijaz vote in favour. Most of the contestants call Nikki an opportunist.

Contestants have to come to a unanimous vote for Bigg Boss' approval and not majoritarian vote. Contestants start fighting over the decision. Rubina schools everyone and tells them not to be double dholki.

Hina and Gauhar See Bigg Boss 14 Winner in Rubina

Seeing Rubina take a stand like this, and go against Niki impresses Gauahar and Hina. The two women see a winner of Bigg Boss 14 in Nikki. Sidharth disagrees.

Nikki Remains Confirmed

Since everyone is not able to come to a decision, Nikki maintains her confirmed status. She is delighted. She confronts Nishant and Jaan about their votes and what they said about her.

Pavitra Calls Nikki The Nicest Girl

Pavitra tells Rubina that Nikki is the nicest girl ever as she has known her for one year. An argument ensues between Abhinav and Pavitra over this. After Pavitra leaves, Abhinav asks Gauahar and Hina about Nikki being a nice girl. Both the ladies say that she is a nice girl and only playing the game.

