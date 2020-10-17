Looks like Paras Chhabra is not the ex boyfriend that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia needs to be worried about entering the show, for the makers have decided to bring in her last ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal to enter the show the next week. Yes you read that right. After Pavitra's revelations about her last relationship and Pratik lashing out at his ex, the makers have planned to amp up the drama. Bigg Boss 14: Contestant Pavitra Punia's Ex Pratik Sehajpal Opens Up On Their Relationship, Says Their Relationship Has Aggressive and Possessive Phases.

Pratik will be seen entering the show on October 25, 2020 along with the wildcard contestants Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit, and the trio will be entering the show as 'confirmed' contestants, as per a report in Mirror Online. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Reveals the Reason Behind Her Breakup With Pratik Sehajpal (Watch Video).

The report also mentions that the next week will see not 1 or 2 but 3 contestants leave the house and just like the first time, the seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla will be responsibe for the same. Also, it is being reported that Sidharth's stay in the house has been extended. Phew!! Now all that's promise of lot of drama.

