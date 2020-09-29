Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is barely a few days away from its big premiere night and we already have the second contestant of this new season. After Jaan Kumar Sanu, Godwoman, Radhe Maa has entered the show as the second big celebrity who will get locked inside the controversial house with other participants. Colors channel has released a new promo of Radhe Maa entering the house in her bridal attire and that certainly makes for one hell of an entry. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Says She Was the Winner Without the Trophy in New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

In this newly released promo, we can see Radhe Maa entering the house with devotional music in the background. A voice-over then says, 'Is shanivaar se Bigg Boss ke ghar mein barsegi kiski kripa?' While her face is hidden and the organisers haven't exactly made the big revelation, we can assume the celebrity to be Radhe Maa, courtesy her attire and overall get up. Like it or not but Radhe Maa's inclusion is bound to raise many eyebrows and we are in for a super entertaining season. Bigg Boss 14: Aamir Ali Approached For the Salman Khan Show, Turns Down the Offer (Deets Inside).

Check Out her Promo

Salman Khan is expected to shoot the premiere night episode on October 1, 2020. The show's format earlier had the actor shooting its opening night on the same day. However, keeping in mind the current scenario, the team decided to shoot well in advance. The contestants are expected to undergo COVID-19 test before they enter the house and it will be followed by their regular checkups.

