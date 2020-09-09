And here goes another name that has refused to participate in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. And it in none other than Aamir Ali. The actor, who has off lately been in the news for his troubled married life with his wife of many years Sanjeeda Shaikh, was reportedly approached by the makers to feature in Bigg Boss 14. In fact, Aamir was also offered a huge sum of money to star in the reality show but he has turned down the offer. Aamir Ali Introduces Daughter Ayra Ali On Her First Birthday, Pens An Emotional Post Saying, 'My Chota Sa Jaan Kept Me and Strong' (View Pics).

"Budgets are tight this year but one of the highest sums has been offered to Aamir. He's a well-known face and while several females have been locked for the show, the popular male names are yet to be locked. While the channel has offered a lucrative deal to Aamir, Aamir hasn't agreed," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's Marriage Of 8 Years On The Rocks? Actors Living Separately?.

News of trouble in Aamir and Sanjeeda's marriage first came out when it was said that the couple were having issues and were living apart for a while now. In fact, the couple also has a baby through surrogacy, who Aamir introduced to the world recently. In her 1 year birthday post, Aamir wrote, "So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going.."

This time around, quite a big number of celebs have been approached for the show. While names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Naina Singh and Pavitra Punia are said to have given their nod to get locked up, actors Adhyayan Suman, Vivian Dsena, Rajeev Sen, Shubhangi Atrey Poori and Ritvik Arora among others refused the offer.

